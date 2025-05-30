Private Client Services LLC Takes $498,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1612 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.