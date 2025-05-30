Private Client Services LLC Takes $498,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.
IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
