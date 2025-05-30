WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WH Group Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.4629 dividend. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WH Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

