VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Up 572.3% in May

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 572.3% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Up 14.3%

OTCMKTS VXIT opened at $0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.