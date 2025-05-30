Reviewing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) and Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Heart Tronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.32 billion 1.35 $132.42 million $3.80 15.16 Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Tronics.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Heart Tronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 3 2 0 2.40 Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Tronics has a beta of 1047.74, suggesting that its stock price is 104,674% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Heart Tronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 10.13% 14.31% 5.64% Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CONMED beats Heart Tronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

