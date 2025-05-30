Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.8%

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.89.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.