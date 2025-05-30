Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Grows By 122.2%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.65. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Dividend Announcement

About Vallourec

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vallourec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Further Reading

