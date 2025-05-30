Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 313.8% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $7.73 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

About Vodacom Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.