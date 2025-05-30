Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 313.8% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $7.73 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.
