Bowhead Specialty (BOW) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bowhead Specialty to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A Bowhead Specialty Competitors 3.84% -13.80% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bowhead Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowhead Specialty 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bowhead Specialty Competitors 867 4140 3823 310 2.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bowhead Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than its rivals.

58.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowhead Specialty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowhead Specialty $457.72 million N/A 28.37 Bowhead Specialty Competitors $18.48 billion $3.20 billion 58.81

Bowhead Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty. Bowhead Specialty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bowhead Specialty rivals beat Bowhead Specialty on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.