Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,527,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 16,162,530 shares.The stock last traded at $28.90 and had previously closed at $28.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,888 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

