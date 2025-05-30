Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 333 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

