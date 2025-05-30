Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 16,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE NOC opened at $479.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,849 shares of company stock worth $1,831,461 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

