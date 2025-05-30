Bath Savings Trust Co Has $659,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 312.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

