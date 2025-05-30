16,326 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SouthState by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,982,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $114.27.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

