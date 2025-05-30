Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Shoe Carnival stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 367.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 219,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
