Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 367.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 219,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

