Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.500-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $83.11 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $194.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.