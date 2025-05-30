Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $285.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

