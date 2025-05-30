Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $83.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $194.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

