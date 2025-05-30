Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $159.85 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

