Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

