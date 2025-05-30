International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29,564.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.47% of International Business Machines worth $10,940,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE IBM opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

