Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,360. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $164.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

