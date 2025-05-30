Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $669,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE VLO opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.