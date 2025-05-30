Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.89 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

