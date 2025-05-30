Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 265,999 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,999 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.