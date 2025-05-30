GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,043,173 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.27% of T-Mobile US worth $814,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $239.30 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

