Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.540-5.610 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.350-1.370 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.58.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

