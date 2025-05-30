Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.14.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE ACN opened at $317.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Accenture plc has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

