Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lowered by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $445.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.58 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

