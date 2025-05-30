Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires Shares of 3,719 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Up 1.3%

Edison International stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

