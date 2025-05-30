Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

