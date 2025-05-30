Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $519.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.08. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

