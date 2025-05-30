Promising Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – May 29th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or monetizing content on digital platforms. This category includes firms in streaming services, social networking, online gaming, digital publishing and advertising technology. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for internet-based entertainment, information and marketing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.85. 6,375,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,657,883. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $411.57. The company had a trading volume of 581,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,322. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.10.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.26. 777,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 7,689,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683,743. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.66.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 3,186,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

