TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

TKO Group has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.85. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $100.76 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,318. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

