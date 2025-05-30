Welch Group LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cincinnati Financial worth $58,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,935,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 427,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $111.92 and a 1-year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

