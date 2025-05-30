iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after buying an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.09 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

