Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

