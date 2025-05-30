Baring Financial LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baring Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

