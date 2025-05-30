Webster Bank N. A. Sells 114 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $293.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.93 and its 200-day moving average is $281.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

