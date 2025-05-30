Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $157.42 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

