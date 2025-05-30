Webster Bank N. A. Has $670,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.74.

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.