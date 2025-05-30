Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Insider Barron Anschutz Sells 655 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) insider Barron Anschutz sold 655 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $21,254.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,762.50. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barron Anschutz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Friday, May 23rd, Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10.

Tenable Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.15 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.