California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Get California Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRC

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after acquiring an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,254,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 486,650 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $20,752,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $14,456,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.