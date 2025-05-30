Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $400,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

