iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

