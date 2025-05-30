nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $578.5 million-$582.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.0 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. nCino has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,181.92. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,733.42. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in nCino by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in nCino by 105.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

