Welch Group LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $7,609,382. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE AFL opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

