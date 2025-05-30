Private Client Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $703.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

