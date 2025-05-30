Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,103.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,113,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $141,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,715 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 15,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 131,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE VZ opened at $43.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.