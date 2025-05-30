Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 28,290.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.09.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,004.44 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $263.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

