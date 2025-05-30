Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.19 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.11 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $268.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,004.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

